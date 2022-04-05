The portable system Steam Deck it has been one of the most intriguing gaming platforms in recent months and it’s not hard to see why. Despite the story of Valve of failed hardware attempts, this latest venture is proving to be truly a winner, with the device not only being a standard game console for the mobile market, but also a fully functional PC.

As such, its developer wanted to push the idea of ​​being able to support other operating systems and now a recent beta update adds support for Windows 11.

With the new patch for Steam Deck this means that users will now be able to use Microsoft’s latest operating system rather than the one pre-built into the console. However, it should be noted that anyone installing Windows 11 should be aware that it may not be fully optimized yet, so anyone who owns a Steam Deck and is interested should perhaps wait a moment.

Additionally, Steam Deck’s Linux-based operating system has received a couple of updates that sought to improve the keyboard and input calibration capabilities. Given that the system was only launched a few weeks ago, it is understandable that there will be some teething problems, especially with the implementation of a different operating system, but it seems that changes are being made all the time.

In related news, Valve is starting to send emails to those who pre-ordered Steam Deck for the Q2 period.

Source: PCGamesN