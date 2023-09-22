Don’t expect one Steam Deck 2 or in any case a new model with more powerful hardware in the near future. Valve designer Pierre-Lou Griffais reiterated this in some interviews released recently, where he reiterated that Valve he is absolutely in no hurry nor are there currently the conditions for a new handlend, which in his opinion we won’t see for at least a couple of years.
Speaking to CNBC, Griffais explained that although Valve is already working on future versions of Steam Deck, the performance targets of the current model is still very good and perfect for playing the current generation titles that have arrived and are coming to the market.
“Right now we’re looking at this performance goal that we have as a stable target for a couple of years,” he told CNBC. “We think it’s a strength in terms of being able to play all the experiences of this new generation and so far the new releases are creating great experiences on Steam Deck. Obviously we are working with the developers on future releases and are monitoring the feedback, but so far I think the power has been pretty good.”
Steam Deck 2 will only arrive when a significant increase in performance is possible
Speaking with the portal The Verge he added that Valve intends to create a new model only when it is possible significant performance increase that does not incur a significant cost to energy efficiency and battery life.
“It’s important to us that the Deck offers a fixed performance target for developers and that the message to customers is simple: every Deck can play the same games. For this reason, we do not intend to change the performance level lightly, and we want only do so when there is a significant enough increase to be achieved,” he added.
“We also don’t want increased performance to come at a significant cost to energy efficiency and battery life. I don’t foresee such a leap being possible in the next couple of years, but we are still closely monitoring innovations in architectures and manufacturing processes to see where this goes.”
In short, if you were unsure whether to buy Steam Deck for fear that a more powerful and high-performance model may arrive soon, now you can rest assured that we are talking about a device that will supported for a long time to come from Valve.
