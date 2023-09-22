Don’t expect one Steam Deck 2 or in any case a new model with more powerful hardware in the near future. Valve designer Pierre-Lou Griffais reiterated this in some interviews released recently, where he reiterated that Valve he is absolutely in no hurry nor are there currently the conditions for a new handlend, which in his opinion we won’t see for at least a couple of years.

Speaking to CNBC, Griffais explained that although Valve is already working on future versions of Steam Deck, the performance targets of the current model is still very good and perfect for playing the current generation titles that have arrived and are coming to the market.

“Right now we’re looking at this performance goal that we have as a stable target for a couple of years,” he told CNBC. “We think it’s a strength in terms of being able to play all the experiences of this new generation and so far the new releases are creating great experiences on Steam Deck. Obviously we are working with the developers on future releases and are monitoring the feedback, but so far I think the power has been pretty good.”