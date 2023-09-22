Steam Decksthe “portable console” introduced on the market by Valve in 2022, has convinced critics and the public by presenting a truly incredible portfolio of titles since launch.

It seems, however, that the new version, which we still call “Steam Deck 2” lacking an official name, it won’t hit the market anytime soon: Valve itself reported it to us during the Tokyo Game Show.

We bring you the statements of Pierre-Lou Griffais from Valve on CNBC:

“Right now we are aiming to support the device for at least another two years” “We think it’s a great tool in terms of being able to play all the experiences of this new generation, and so far even the most recent titles have given us great satisfaction on Steam Deck.” “Obviously, we’re working with the developers on future versions of the system and monitoring user feedback, but for now we think it’s a pretty good product on the power front compared to the competition.”

In short, a support that will continue, at least for a couple of years, but then? The Valve representative does not hide and reveals to us that a more modern version of Steam Deck will also be released, albeit still we don’t know when.