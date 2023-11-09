Steam Deck 2 apparently It’s not coming anytime soon: confirmed it Valve through the mouth of designer Jay Shaw, who during an interview with IGN spoke about how the next handheld model doesn’t even have an internal date yet.
Obviously the announcement of the Steam Deck OLED helped to put away any talk of a actual hardware upgrade for the device. “I think it’s going to be a while before Steam Deck 2 arrives,” Shaw said.
“We don’t have a date yet established internally. I think we’ll wait until the technology presents itself in a way that we find interesting, and that the team itself really wants to take this step in terms of performance.”
“After all, we are very, very very proud of this version of Steam Deck: it is the model we are happiest with and we think the same applies to users. (…) So yes, we often think about Steam Deck 2, but we are so satisfied with the OLED version and at the moment it represents the kind of high end we wanted.”
The differences are not few
As the video comparison between Steam Deck OLED and Steam Deck reveals, the differences There are quite a few between the new version of the Valve handheld and the original model and they go beyond the technology used for the screen.
In fact, the autonomy has changed a lot, the weight of the device has been slightly reduced, the dissipation system is more efficient and the use of faster memories has even translated into an improvement in performance that Digital Foundry has established in the order of 5-7%.
