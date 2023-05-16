It seems that Steam is starting to offer some trial versions in games time, starting with the remake of dead space which is already free to download and playable for an hour and a half before having to pay to play the final version.

Currently we are not sure if this is a single game initiative or if it is an experiment in view of a general addition of the feature to the whole store.

The Dead Space remake is playable for 1.5 hours on Steam

If it spreads, it would be an excellent way to curb the phenomenon of wild refunds (perhaps even the one of the reviews written after 5 minutes) that plagues the platform, with the time needed to request a refund which would be absorbed by the trial version.

So players should give nothing to test the games, verify that they are to their taste and that they work properly on their system, thus paying for them only when they are convinced they really want them, without having to force the Steam refund system, which guarantees the possibility to return the product within two weeks of purchase, if you have played it for less than two hours.

We’ll see if other time trial versions of the games arrive in addition to the Dead Space remake.