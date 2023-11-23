













Through Reddit, several Steam users in these countries expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation. Some examples are Baldur’s Gate 3 whose price rose from what would be 28 dollars to 35 dollars, starfield from 33 to 42 and Call of Duty MWIII It went from $56 to $70. It should be noted that they are three of the most purchased and sought-after games of the year.

As if that were not enough, Argentines must also pay different extra taxes on the prices of the digital store. This further increases the prices of games and makes it more difficult to expand their catalog. Especially considering the current crisis the country is going through.

Steam’s decision to change the currency to dollars in these regions was precisely due to their economic volatility. A company spokesperson said it was already very difficult for developers to set a fair price for their titles in these regions. That’s why they decided to set aside their currencies in favor of a common one in the form of the US dollar. Do you agree with them?

Why does this Steam decision cause such a stir beyond Turkey and Argentina?

Complaints on networks about this decision by Steam not only come from residents of Argentina and Turkey. This is because several users used tools to buy in these stores. Due to the same volatility of their markets, some games were cheaper there.

Source: Steam.

It should be noted that this practice is not exclusive to Valve stores. In fact Nintendo also took steps to ensure that real buyers were from these regions. Well, many also took advantage of the eShop prices in these regions to get games at reduced prices.

