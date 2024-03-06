A Steam curator has decided to ban all the games the company has collaborated on Sweet Baby Inc, which deals with sensitivity reading, i.e. consultancy on the inclusiveness of video games. More precisely, the Treccani dictionary defines sensitivity readers as experts “who, within a text intended for publication, have the task of identifying words, phrases and concepts deemed offensive and harmful to the sensitivity and culture of minority communities. ” This is about the world of paper publishing. The accusation made against the company is naturally that of spreading the woke culturewhich according to these people is destroying the world of Western video games.

Opening the curator's pagecalled “Sweet Baby Inc detected” and followed by almost 180,000 people, it is clear that his job is to look for traces of Sweet Baby Inc, pointing out all the titles he has worked on. In this sense, no distinctions are made between triple-A games from big companies, such as Gotham Knights , Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and smaller productions like Neo Cab or Usual June. Not even culturally positioned games like Tales of Kenzera: ZAU or some of those already mentioned, which have never made a mystery of the vision of which they are bearers and which certain champions of freedom of expression should respect as such. Upon closer inspection there are not even qualitative distinctions, given that even a masterpiece like Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is included in the pile.