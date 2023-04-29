













Steam client will allow you to play and watch movies at the same time | EarthGamer

These include writing to-do lists in games, and even watching movies while playing.

Yes, oddly enough the latter is already possible. When players enter the client they will notice a more refined download tab, new used and customization options.

To the aforementioned, we must add a new toolbar that is at the bottom that makes navigation easier. Likewise, it is possible to switch between an icon view and a list view.

Players’ achievements will now appear in the Game Overview section as they progress through the game being played. Also friends or acquaintances who enjoy the same video game and the main guides on Steam.

Fountain: Steam.

News and other details will also appear in this section. As we mentioned at the beginning it is now possible to watch movies in the Steam client but this also applies to TV shows.

This is based on a feature available for other windows. Another improvement has to do with the notifications tab, which is now more useful; It has a green button that when turned on alerts the player that there is something new.

We’re excited to announce that we’ve just updated the Steam Client Beta with new features and improvements to the Steam Desktop experience! Join the Beta to experience changes to the UI, an overhaul of the in-game overlay, a new toolbar, and much more!https://t.co/SyOqDrId3X —Steam (@Steam) April 27, 2023

Regarding the notes mentioned at the beginning, these come with text formatting and an opacity level and let the players write down what they want.

For example, a to-do list that can later be viewed when playing the game using the bookmark function. The idea is that players can keep track of their progress on missions.

Best of all, it can be used offline and the notes created are saved per game.

Fountain: Steam.

In addition to the above, there is also another improvement to Valve’s Steam client, and it has to do with the screenshot manager.

This now allows players to choose between larger or smaller thumbnails, view the most recent captures, and manage those that are online or stored locally.

In this way, Valve makes this tool much more useful and friendly for most players.

In addition to Steam we have more video game information at EarthGamer.