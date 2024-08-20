Black Myth: Wukong Dominates Steam Charts, Nears 2 Million Players: an extraordinary achievement for the action RPG developed by Game Science, which was welcomed with surprising enthusiasm by users of the Valve digital platform.

Black Myth: Wukong Steam Deck Sins of a Solar Empire 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 Cult of the Lamb shapez 2 Crime Scene Cleaner Elden Ring Persona 5 Royal

As you can see in the top 10, he’s starting to make his way to the top as well. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2currently in fifth place thanks solely to pre-orders: the game by Saber Interactive is expected to be released on September 9th.