Black Myth: Wukong Dominates Steam Charts, Nears 2 Million Players: an extraordinary achievement for the action RPG developed by Game Science, which was welcomed with surprising enthusiasm by users of the Valve digital platform.
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Steam Deck
- Sins of a Solar Empire 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2
- Cult of the Lamb
- shapez 2
- Crime Scene Cleaner
- Elden Ring
- Persona 5 Royal
As you can see in the top 10, he’s starting to make his way to the top as well. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2currently in fifth place thanks solely to pre-orders: the game by Saber Interactive is expected to be released on September 9th.
#Steam #Charts #Crown #Black #Myth #Wukong #Nears #Million #Players
Leave a Reply