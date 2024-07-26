The new system will allow demos to be displayed on a separate store page and given greater prominence throughout the store. Developers previously worked around this lack of functionality by creating a free “Prologue” or “Chapter 1” version of the game, which would appear separately from the game and gain more visibility.

Valve has announced a series of changes how he will handle the demo inside Steam . The company said it is responding to “feedback from both developers and players regarding the process and functionality” of the demos.

What’s new in Steam demos

Valve will now allow demos to appear in a dedicated page separate from the main oneso as to obtain the same result as above, but in a simpler and clearer way, since the “Prologue” seemed like complete games since they were not catalogued as demos.

An example of a section dedicated to demos

Also, with a fully dedicated page, it is possible to make it clear exactly what the demo contains. Of course, the demo page will remain with the full game page. There will also be the possibility of Leave a review for the demothus creating a comfortable space to give feedback to developers.

The demos will be seen by Steam as free games so they can appear among the trending products on the platform. Players will also be able to add demos to their library without installing them immediately, and it will be possible to download a demo even if you own the full game, as they now have a separate page. They can be removed by simply uninstalling them or using the “Remove from Account” option with the right-click options.

Furthermore, it is possible receive a notification when a game on our Wishlist gets a demo.

