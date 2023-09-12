Steam he accomplished today 20 years , as you could also understand from the special we dedicated to him. To celebrate, Valve has released a special page in which the history of the platform is told and the most representative games of the platform can be purchased at huge discounts.

The offers

The first Steam logo

“Valve launched Steam on September 12, 2003, and we are super proud and incredibly grateful for what we have been able to do in the 20 years since. Steam’s success is the direct result of gamers and developers around the world using it ,” begins the text on the page, which then goes on to tell us about the evolution of the shop over the years: “Damn, we’ve gotten old.”

The offers are divided year by year. It begins in 2004 with Half-Life 1 and 2, then in 2005 with Darwinia, Ragdoll Kung Fu and others, and continues to the present day with many other offerings. The page closes with a nice message: “Well, that was fun! Thank you, thank you, and thank you again for making these last 20 years such a great ride. Here’s to the next 20 years! By the way, we’ve introduced some free swag in the store of the points with the works of our Claire Hummel.”

Steam 20th Birthday Sale page