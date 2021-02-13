Steam closed a fantastic 2020, reaching heights of popularity never seen in any other online video game platform. But we have just started with 2021 as it says and Valve’s service has once again surpassed itself, according to SteamDB data.

Specifically, it was last Sunday when Steam managed to gather more than 26.4 million users connected at the same time, exceeding by almost two million the peak reached throughout all of 2020. The reason? Well, it is not at all clear, except for the fact that Valve’s platform is still the preferred one by the majority of PC users … And it does not seem that it will stop being so in the short term.

Other data that you leave us the day of yore They include those of the title that attracted the most players and is none other than the great classic of the house, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which usually has an average of one million people. That day, however, it was more than 7.3 million users who were shooting each other at the busiest time in Valve’s veteran multiplayer FPS.

The growth that Steam has experienced in the last year has been without a doubt spectacular, even though the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has been the forced trigger in which Steam and many other online content services have been supported to increase your numbers like never before. And as we all know, the bug is still strong enough to go down in history shortly.

Therefore, it will not be surprising that Steam continues to grow and that throughout this 2021 that is still in its first stage, it leaves us new records of ‘audience’. Without going any further, if the record reached by the platform in 2020 was 24.8 million users connected in unison, at the time of publishing this news there are more than 24.3 million people the ones on Steam.

In addition, and this is very important, they are not yet taken into account the figures that China can carry, the largest market in the world in which Steam recently landed, yes, with many, many limitations.

It does not seem, therefore, that for more free games that the Epic Games Store gives away or for more exclusives that are awarded with the blow of the wallet, Steam will be able to face it in the near future. Because people go, get the free game on duty and once they have played it, if they play it, to buy or play the rest they go back to Steam.

And you, are you more from Steam or from the Epic Games Store? If you answer in favor of the first, remember that the sales for the Chinese New Year have just started (what better way to welcome the arriving public?).