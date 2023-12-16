Valve has made the nominations available for the finalists of the Steam Awards. Anyone with a Steam account can vote i Steam Rewards.
You can find the finalists at this address. However, voting will only begin from 21 December 2023 and you will have until January 2nd (7:00 pm, Italian time). The winners will be announced immediately after the counting of votes has ended. By voting, you'll get a special Steam Awards sticker for each category.
We remind you that the finalists were chosen based on the player nominations. Additionally, each game can be nominated for up to two categories, namely “Game of the Year” or “VR Game of the Year” and one other category.
Finalists from all Steam Awards categories
Game of the Year Award
- Baldur's Gate 3
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lethal Company
- Resident Evil 4
VR Game of the Year Award
- I Expect You to Die 3
- F1 23
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Gorilla Tag
- Labyrinthine
Act of Love Award
- Dota 2
- Apex Legends
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Rust
- Deep Rock Galactic
Best Game on Steam Deck Award
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Diablo 4
- The Outlast Trials
- Brotato
- Dredge
Better in company award
- Party Animals
- Sunkenland
- Sons of the Forest
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Lethal Company
Best Graphic Style Award
- Atomic Heart
- Darkest Dungeon
- High on Life
- Cocoon
- Inward
Most Innovative Gameplay Award
- Shadows of Doubt
- Your Only Move is Hustle
- Remnant 2
- Contraband Police
- Starfield
Best Game You Suck At Award
- EA Sports FC 24
- Lords of the Fallen
- Overwatch 2
- It was
- Street Fighter 6
Best soundtrack award
- Persona 5 Tactics
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Last of Us Part 1
- Chants of Shinar
- Pizza Tower
Award for Best Game with a Deep Storyline
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- Love is All Around
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Lies of P
- Resident Evil 4
Deserved relaxation award
- Train Sim World 4
- Cities Skylines 2
- Dave the Diver
- Potion Craft
- Coral Island
#Steam #Awards #finalists #revealed #opinion
Leave a Reply