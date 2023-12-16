Valve has made the nominations available for the finalists of the Steam Awards. Anyone with a Steam account can vote i Steam Rewards.

You can find the finalists at this address. However, voting will only begin from 21 December 2023 and you will have until January 2nd (7:00 pm, Italian time). The winners will be announced immediately after the counting of votes has ended. By voting, you'll get a special Steam Awards sticker for each category.

We remind you that the finalists were chosen based on the player nominations. Additionally, each game can be nominated for up to two categories, namely “Game of the Year” or “VR Game of the Year” and one other category.