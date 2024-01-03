During the night they concluded Steam Awards 2023the winners of the 11 categories present in this particular virtual awards ceremony were then announced.

What they were the best games published on Steam during the year just ended? To find out, we invite you to read our article: we will reveal all the winners for each category.

Award of Game of the Year : Baldur's Gate 3 (weird, right?)

: Baldur's Gate 3 (weird, right?) Best prize VR game : Labyrinthine

: Labyrinthine Award “Act of love” (game most supported by developers despite its “advanced” age): Red Dead Redemption 2

(game most supported by developers despite its “advanced” age): Red Dead Redemption 2 Best Game Award on Steam Decks : Hogwarts Legacy

: Hogwarts Legacy Award “Better in Company” (best co-op game): Lethal Company

(best co-op game): Lethal Company Best Graphic Style Award: Atomic Heart

Award More Innovative Gameplay : Starfield

: Starfield Award “Best Game where you suffer pain” : IT WAS

: IT WAS Award Best Soundtrack : The Last of Us Part 1

: The Last of Us Part 1 Award Best Game with a Deep Storyline : Baldur's Gate 3

: Baldur's Gate 3 Award “Deserved Relaxation”: Dave the Diver

Baldur's Gate 3 confirms that he is the winner of a 2023 full of great titles, taking home well 2 prizes. Many players, however, said they were amazed by the prize won by Starfield and just as many said they were satisfied with the prize brought home by the funny Dave the Diver.



