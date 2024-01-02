Valve has revealed the winners of the Steam Awards 2023the prizes awarded every year by the platform based on user votes. Baldur's Gate 3 to no one's surprise he wins yet another award like Game of the Year.

The best title for virtual reality was instead awarded to the cooperative horror Labyrinthine, while surprisingly Red Dead Redemption 2 won the one for the best supported title. Among the winners we also find Hogwarts Legacy, decreed the best game to play with Steam Deck, and Starfield for the “most innovative gameplay”.

Atomic Heart also received some love, taking home the award for Best Art Style, while The Last of Us Remake won in the Best Soundtrack category.