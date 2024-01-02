Valve has revealed the winners of the Steam Awards 2023the prizes awarded every year by the platform based on user votes. Baldur's Gate 3 to no one's surprise he wins yet another award like Game of the Year.
The best title for virtual reality was instead awarded to the cooperative horror Labyrinthine, while surprisingly Red Dead Redemption 2 won the one for the best supported title. Among the winners we also find Hogwarts Legacy, decreed the best game to play with Steam Deck, and Starfield for the “most innovative gameplay”.
Atomic Heart also received some love, taking home the award for Best Art Style, while The Last of Us Remake won in the Best Soundtrack category.
All the winners of the Steam Awards
Below we have listed all the Steam Awards nominees and highlighted the winners in bold.
Game of the Year Award
- Baldur's Gate 3
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lethal Company
- Resident Evil 4
VR Game of the Year Award
- I Expect You to Die 3
- F1 23
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Gorilla Tag
- Labyrinthine
Labor of Love Award (Best Supported Non-2023 Game)
- Dota 2
- Apex Legends
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Rust
- Deep Rock Galactic
Best Game on Steam Deck Award
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Diablo 4
- The Outlast Trials
- Brotato
- Dredge
Better in company Award (best cooperative game)
- Party Animals
- Sunkenland
- Sons of the Forest
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Lethal Company
Best Graphic Style Award
- Atomic Heart
- Darkest Dungeon
- High on Life
- Cocoon
- Inward
Most Innovative Gameplay Award
- Shadows of Doubt
- Your Only Move is Hustle
- Remnant 2
- Contraband Police
- Starfield
Best Game You Suck At Award
- EA Sports FC 24
- Lords of the Fallen
- Overwatch 2
- It was
- Street Fighter 6
Best soundtrack award
- Persona 5 Tactics
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Last of Us Part 1
- Chants of Shinar
- Pizza Tower
Award for Best Game with a Deep Storyline
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- Love is All Around
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Lies of P
- Resident Evil 4
Deserved relaxation award
- Train Sim World 4
- Cities Skylines 2
- Dave the Diver
- Potion Craft
- Coral Island
What do you think, do you agree with the prizes awarded by the Steam community? Let us know in the comments below.
#Steam #Awards #Baldur39s #Gate #game #year #winners
Leave a Reply