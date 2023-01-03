Valve has announced the winners of the Steam Awards 2022the prizes awarded by the platform community to last year’s most deserving titles. Elden Ring was awarded the prize as Game of the Year, as well as the imaginative “Best game where you suck”. Stray, on the other hand, receives the prize for the title with the most innovative gameplay.

Below is the complete list of nominees and winners (in bold) of the Steam Awards 2022:

Game of the year

Dying Light 2

Elden Ring

Stray

God of War (2018)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

VR Game of the Year

BONELAB

Hitman 3

Green Hell VR

Among Us VR

Inside the Backrooms

Act of Love (best post-launch support)

DOTA 2

Project Zomboid

No Man’s Sky

Deep Rock Galactic

Cyberpunk 2077

Better Together (Best Multiplayer Title)

Rafting

Ready or Not

Monster Hunter Rise

MultiVersus

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Best graphic style

Scorn

Bendy and the Dark Revival

Cult of the Lamb

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Kena and the Bridge of Spirits

More innovative gameplay

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Teardowns

Stray

Neon White

Dome Keeper

Best game you suck at

GTFO extension

Victoria 3

Total War: Warhammer III

Elden Ring

fifa 23

Best Soundtrack

Metal Hellsinger

Sonic Frontiers

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Persona 5 Royale

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+

Best Deep Story Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War (2018)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Deserved Relaxation (more relaxing games)

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

PowerWarsh Simulator

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dorf Romantik

Slime Rancher 2

Best portable game

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Vampire Survivors

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Broth

Marvel Snap

Elden Ring has therefore won yet another GOTY: at the moment it is the game that has won the most ever, beating The Last of Us Part 2.