Valve has announced the winners of the Steam Awards 2022the prizes awarded by the platform community to last year’s most deserving titles. Elden Ring was awarded the prize as Game of the Year, as well as the imaginative “Best game where you suck”. Stray, on the other hand, receives the prize for the title with the most innovative gameplay.
Below is the complete list of nominees and winners (in bold) of the Steam Awards 2022:
Game of the year
- Dying Light 2
- Elden Ring
- Stray
- God of War (2018)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
VR Game of the Year
- BONELAB
- Hitman 3
- Green Hell VR
- Among Us VR
- Inside the Backrooms
Act of Love (best post-launch support)
- DOTA 2
- Project Zomboid
- No Man’s Sky
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Cyberpunk 2077
Better Together (Best Multiplayer Title)
- Rafting
- Ready or Not
- Monster Hunter Rise
- MultiVersus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Best graphic style
- Scorn
- Bendy and the Dark Revival
- Cult of the Lamb
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Kena and the Bridge of Spirits
More innovative gameplay
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Teardowns
- Stray
- Neon White
- Dome Keeper
Best game you suck at
- GTFO extension
- Victoria 3
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Elden Ring
- fifa 23
Best Soundtrack
- Metal Hellsinger
- Sonic Frontiers
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Persona 5 Royale
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+
Best Deep Story Game
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War (2018)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
Deserved Relaxation (more relaxing games)
- Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- PowerWarsh Simulator
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Dorf Romantik
- Slime Rancher 2
Best portable game
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Vampire Survivors
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Broth
- Marvel Snap
Elden Ring has therefore won yet another GOTY: at the moment it is the game that has won the most ever, beating The Last of Us Part 2.
#Steam #Awards #Elden #Ring #GOTY #winners
Leave a Reply