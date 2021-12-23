Nominees were chosen based on user feedback throughout the year.

By Axel García / Updated 24 December 2021, 08:38 52 reviews

Following tradition, Steam Awards of this year have been unveiled by Valve, and any user of the platform can now vote for their favorite games in the numerous categories, from now until the January 3. Winners will be announced the same day voting ends.

You will receive a random sticker for every vote you makeLike a year ago, the nominees were chosen based on the opinions of users, which are not exactly the same as in The Game Awards 2021, since It Takes Two, the winner of the game of the year in that event, is not even nominated in this category within Steam.

exist 10 categories in total, some made with the charisma that the Valve platform has shown us for years. ‘The Best Game You Can’t Play’, for example, nominates titles that the community loved and hated at the same time, due to their high levels of difficulty.

There will also be rewards: “you will receive a random chrome of the collection of the winter sales for each vote you make “, reads the description in the Official site. These cards can be obtained, in addition to voting in the Steam Awards, buying games, exchanging with friends, consulting your list of discoveries, and in some other ways that you can consult within the voting page.

Steam continues churning records, because according to its figures throughout 2021, the platform exceeded 27 million simultaneous players. Remember that the winter sales will be available until next January 5, where you will find offers of up to 75% off.

