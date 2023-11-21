They began Autumn Sales Of Steam, which again this year will give players the opportunity to add an avalanche of PC games at a discounted price to their collection. This year’s promotions include, among others, Starfield, Diablo 4 and Street Fighter 6 and many other hit games this year.
Offers will be valid until 7:00 pm Italian time on Tuesday 28 November 2023so if there is any promotion that interests you we suggest you take advantage of it while you still have time.
As mentioned previously, among the discounted games we find some of the most successful games of this rich 2023, such as Diablo 4, which can be purchased at the price of 41.99 euros, with a 40% discount. Completely changing genre, Street Fighter 6 is offered at the inviting price of 39.59 euros, while Remnant 2 at 34.99 euros, with a 30% discount.
Some of the most interesting offers from the Steam Autumn Sale
There are so many Autumn Sales offers and it would be impossible to list them all. On the other hand, as per tradition we have drawn up a list of some of the most interesting games on promotion.
- Diablo 4 at 41.99 euros, 40% discount
-
Starfield at 55.99 euros, 20% discount
-
God of War at 29.99 euros, 40% discount
-
Street Fighter 6 at 39.59 euros, 34% discount
-
Battlefield 2042 at 9.59 euros, 84% discount
-
Civilization 6 for 5.99 euros, 90% discount
-
Grounded at 23.99 euros, 40% discount
-
GTA 5 at 14.98 euros, 63% discount
-
Remnant 2 for 34.99 euros, 30% discount
-
Destiny 2: The Eclipse for 19.99 euros
-
EA Sports FC 24 for 34.99 euros, 50% discount
-
Forza Horizon 5 at 29.99 euros, 50% discount
-
Lords of the Fallen at 39.59 euros, 40% discount
-
Star Wars Jedi Survivor at 41.99 euros, 40% discount
-
The Last of Us Part 1 for 40.19 euros, 33% discount
-
Spider-Man Miles Morales at 29.99 euros, 40% discount
-
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at 12.49 euros, 75% discount
-
Dead Space Remake at 29.99 euros, 50% discount
-
Lies of P at 47.99 euros, 20% discount
-
F1 23 at 27.99 euros, 60% discount
-
Doom Eternal at 9.99 euros, 75% discount
-
Doom Franchise at 27.98 euros, 76% discount
-
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for 14.99 euros, 75% discount
-
Half-Life Alyx at 20.05 euros, 66% discount
-
Hogwarts Legacy at 35.99 euros, 40% discount
-
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak for 29.99 euros, 50% discount
-
Final Fantasy 7 Remake for 39.99 euros, 50% discount
-
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot at 14.99 euros, 75% discount
-
Far Cry 6 at 14.99 euros, 75% discount
-
Forspoken at 31.99 euros, 60% discount
-
Yakuza: Like a Dragon for 11.99 euros, 80% discount
-
Prey at 2.99 euros, 90% discount
