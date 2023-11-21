They began Autumn Sales Of Steam, which again this year will give players the opportunity to add an avalanche of PC games at a discounted price to their collection. This year’s promotions include, among others, Starfield, Diablo 4 and Street Fighter 6 and many other hit games this year.

Offers will be valid until 7:00 pm Italian time on Tuesday 28 November 2023so if there is any promotion that interests you we suggest you take advantage of it while you still have time.

As mentioned previously, among the discounted games we find some of the most successful games of this rich 2023, such as Diablo 4, which can be purchased at the price of 41.99 euros, with a 40% discount. Completely changing genre, Street Fighter 6 is offered at the inviting price of 39.59 euros, while Remnant 2 at 34.99 euros, with a 30% discount.