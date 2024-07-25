TO Steam app for Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset is due for release on 6th August.

The free, official app will allow Steam users to play games on the virtual reality headset, as well as use the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

Use of the app will also require the PC adapter, which was unveiled in June and will be released on 7th August.

PSVR2 compatibility with PC was announced by Sony earlier this year, although a specific release date wasn’t given at the time.

Then, in May, a PC adapter was certified in South Korea, allowing the headset to plug directly into a PC. This was revealed on the PlayStation Blog in June, with a 7th August release for support.

The minimum PC requirements, as per both Steam and the PS Blog, are as follows:

Operating system Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required) RAM / memory 8 GB or more GPU / graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required)

NVIDIA RTX series

AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later (For the best performance, we recommend that you use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later graphics card) DisplayPort DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port) USB Direct connection only Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 or later

Perhaps the biggest draw to using PSVR2 on PC is to play Valve’s own Half-Life: Alyx, which has become somewhat legendary since its release in 2020.

Earlier in March, Sony reportedly paused production of its latest VR headset due to unsold stock piling up.

Eurogamer’s VR expert Ian Higton has also bemoaned the lack of support from Sony for the PS VR2, particularly as the upcoming Astro Bot is a flat screen game.