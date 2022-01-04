[*]

The Valve platform has shared awardees by the community in different categories.

They were missing: Steam had not yet released their Steam Awards 2021, the selection of winners for the best video games of the year in the different categories available. After announcing the list of nominees, the PC community has spoken out by choosing the outstanding titles of a 2021 that we have already left behind.

The main protagonist has been Resident Evil Village, which has won the award for best game of the year. Capcom’s title has made an appearance on numerous 2021 highlights lists, so the choice is not surprising, although it does prevail over other big names. The rest of the categories follow the custom of the Valve platform, with very curious prizes and others that could perfectly be included in other galas in the future.

The appearance of Cyberpunk 2077 as the winner is undoubtedly surprising. excellent game rich in stories, a very specific award but one that rewards CD Projekt’s efforts in recent months, or at least a slightly better performance on PC compared to the console versions. Next, the complete list of winners, although you can also consult it in the steam page.

Steam Awards 2021

[list][*]Game of the Year

Nominees: Valheim, New World, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 8: Village, Forza Horizon 5

Winner: Resident Evil 8: Village

[*]VR Game of the Year

Nominees: Sniper Elite VR, Cooking Simulator VR, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, I Expect you to Die 2, Blair Witch VR Edition

Winner: Cooking Simulator VR

[*]With love and dedication

Nominees: DOTA 2, Terraria, Rust, No Man’s Sky, Apex Legends

Winner: Terraria

[*]Better with friends

Nominees: Valheim, Back 4 Blood, Halo Infinite, It Takes Two, Crab Game

Winner: It Takes Two

[*]Exceptional visual style

Nominees: Psychonauts 2, Subnautica: Below Zero, Little Nightmares 2, Bright Memory: Infinite, Forza Horizon 5

Winner: Forza Horizon 5

[*]Most innovative gameplay

Nominees: Inscryption, Twelve Minutes, Moncage, Deathloop, Loop Hero

Winner: Deathloop

[*]Better game than worse you are given

Nominees: World War Z: Aftermath, Naraka: Bladepoint, Nioh 2: The Complete Edition, Age of Empires IV, Battlefield 2042

Winner: Nioh 2: The Complete Edition

[*]Best soundtrack

Nominees: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, NieR Replicant, Persona 5 Strikers, Guilty Gear: Strive, Guardians of the Night: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Winner: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

[*]Excellent game rich in stories

Nominees: Life is Strange: True Colors, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 8: Village, Days Gone, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Winner: Cyberpunk 2077

[*]Sit back and relax

Nominees: Unpacking, Potion Craft, Farming Simulator 22, Townscaper, Dorf Romantik

Winner: Farming Simulator 22

[/list]

It is a very particular choice of winners if we take into account that of other galas that we have had at the end of 2021. The most famous, The Game Awards, with left with a list that awarded the last work of Hazelight and Josef Fares, coinciding with the general criteria of the 3D Games Awards, who recently returned with a gala that you could enjoy live.

More about: Steam, Steam Awards 2021, Steam Awards, Valve, Resident Evil Village and Cyberpunk 2077.