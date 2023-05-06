Steam announced theupdate of the search tool of the store, with new options to make it easier to find the games you want. “Recently, we’ve noticed more players looking for particular Store hubs, labels or developers, so we’ve updated Steam to better handle these destinations,” we can read in the official announcement, which explains how developers can now be searched , publishers and series, as well as by labels and categories. Let’s see the details:

Search by labels and categories

Starting today, the auto-suggest box that appears when you start typing in the Steam Store’s main search field will include tags, developers, publishers, and franchises where appropriate. You can search for categories like “Free-to-Play” or single tags like “Survival” or “Zombies.”

Search by developers, publishers and franchises

Looking for a particular developer or publisher on Steam? Are you freaking out about a particular game franchise? Now they also appear in quick search results.

Are you looking for “Bethesda” games? Or maybe you want to check out all the ‘Star Wars’ or ‘Final Fantasy’ games? Now you can!

In addition, the management of the typing errorsso that the system guesses what you are looking for even if you typed a wrong word.

The search update is available for the desktop client and the mobile application.