Steam he will welcome his own autumn sales starting next week: Valve has announced that the new initiative with thousands of games at a discount from 21 to 28 November 2023, according to the official dates announced complete with presentation trailer.

During the week in question, we will therefore find “tens of thousands” of discounted games starting from 7pm on Tuesday 21 November and until 7pm on the following Tuesday 28 November 2023.

As for the games that will be discounted, it is obviously difficult to make precise predictions, given that these will involve a large part of the store’s enormous catalogue.

However, by watching the presentation video we can meanwhile get an idea of ​​some of the games that will be involved in this Steam promotional initiative.