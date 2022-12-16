Steam he announced with a video his winter saleswhich will start at 19:00 on 22 December 2022 and end at 19:00 on 5 January 2023. Basically they will keep us company for all the Christmas holidays, which is not bad since we will immediately know how to invest the money won bingo.

Let’s see the video:

As you have seen, the video is a presentation of the sales with the highlighting of some games that will be on offer, including Fallout 76, Persona 5 Royal, Sonic Frontiers and many others.

We read the official announcement with all the details:

There’s a magical holiday feeling in the air, and more specifically that magical feeling that materializes in huge discounts on thousands of games during the Steam Winter Sale, from 7:00pm on December 22nd 2022 to 7:00pm on January 5th 2023.

We promise no one will follow you around asking “HOW CAN I HELP YOU?” as you browse the Shop. Lots of fun awaits you, you can swear by it. As well as checking out the discounted games, during the sale you can also pop into the points shop to redeem your free stickers or browse for deals on other winter goodies.

Don’t forget to cast your vote for the 2022 Steam Awards as you explore our amazing ‘Sale Country’! Starting Friday, December 16 at 19:00 we will announce the winners for each category based on the votes cast during the Steam Autumn Sale. Voting for the winners will begin on December 22nd at 19:00, the official start date of the Winter Sale.