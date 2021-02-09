Despite having one of the largest markets in the world, China’s great secrecy has always been a great barrier for the video game industry. Although we recently saw Valve’s years of effort trying to bring Steam to these millions of users beginning to pay off, with a first partnership with Perfect World, and the official launch of its gaming platform.

However, this “full” version of Steam seems to have remained under the limitations already advanced, offering just 40 titles available which included some of its most iconic games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or Dota 2. And it is that unlike the global version of the platform, this test version will depend entirely on the approval of Perfect World to add any game, and thus not violate the severe laws of the Chinese government.

Thus, although the platform remains subject to these regulations, the official launch of its store gives users greater security to make your purchases. And it is that until now players had chosen to access the service with the global Steam client, under the risk that access to it could be closed at any time by the government, losing all their games.

What is not clear now is if Valve will offer some type of migration for those players who have spent money on the international version of Steam, since as we said, the new official platform works independently of the normal Valve service. In addition to the consequent problems that many of the games that they have been able to acquire, may not be compatible with the new platform.

Sony China has confirmed that it plans to officially launch the PlayStation 5 in Mainland China during Q2 2021. Tatsuo Eguchi, the president of SIE Shanghai and Soeda Takehito, the vice chairman, confirmed the new today in a special Chinese New Year greetings video. pic.twitter.com/nhFzbZQTGx – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 8, 2021

On the other hand, but in the same vein, Ahmad has also shared a video of the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai, Tatsuo Eguchi, and the vice president, Soeda Takehito, in which both confirm the upcoming arrival of PlayStation 5 in China for the second quarter of 2021.

Although, according to the analyst, users will meet again with a system again subject to regional blockade for mainland China, with restrictions similar to those currently present on the PS4.

Even so, this is undoubtedly good news for the country’s players, who, little by little, continue to make their way to the international market.