A few days ago we brought you the news of some Ukrainian developers who were having problems paying on Steam in that Valve it seemed to have blocked transactions for those living in this country.

“Due to the current environment, we are unable to send bank payments to Belarus, Russia or Ukraine“, reads an e-mail sent to the developers, indicating the ongoing invasion by Russia in Ukrainian territory as the reason, without however providing further details.

Only after the disclosure of this news, Valve sent another email to the developers stating that the blocking of payments was in fact simply a mistake.

So Valve clarified, it really is a technical problem and it’s gonna be okay till April payment. Sorry if I was being rude, but I wish they’d say this from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/s1B2p4MnXP – Stas Shostak ?? (@StasShostak) March 18, 2022

From what we read in the e-mail, Valve is trying to solve this problem relatively quickly. Developers are therefore asked to be patient.

