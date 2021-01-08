Valve’s support for Sony and Microsoft’s new next-gen controllers on Steam has been further enhanced courtesy of a new update to the platform’s beta client.

Those wielding an Xbox Series X / S controller, for instance, now have the option to bind the device’s share button; additionally, more than four controllers can be used simultaneously on Steam, should you have that particular need, and trigger rumble is now supported in games using the Windows.Gaming.Input API.

Valve has also been tweaking its support for the Xbox Elite controller, with users now able to bind the rear paddles as they see fit.

Over on the Sony side of things, while there’s still no support for some of the fancier feature found on PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller – such as the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback – Valve has offered a small update enabling players to customize its LEDs.

Now, by using the appropriate dropdown menu in the controller’s personalization menu, it’s possible to enable the DualSense’s LEDs, disable them, or set them to illuminate only when multiple DualSense controllers are connected to Steam.

Those wishing to put Valve’s various controller tweaks through their paces can do so by enabling the Steam Client Beta and ensuring that it’s updated to the latest version. A few additional details on the beta’s newly introduced features be found on Steam.