Note that we are talking about gross revenues, which therefore still include the share that will be subtracted by Valve. Furthermore, the data does not take into account DLC and in-game purchases (read: microtransactions).

The analysis company Gamalytic has published its report on the trend of Steam full of interesting numbers: in the last three years more than 41,000 games 67% of which he produced revenues for less than $5,000. More than half of the titles did not gross more than $1,000.

The last three years they saw the launch of 58% of the total games sold on Steam, which exceeded 71,000. So far in 202, an average of 40 games have been released per day. 50% of games released in the given period grossed $500 or less.

13.4% of the titles grossed between 5,000 and 50,000 dollars, with 5.6% exceeding 200,000 dollars (less than 2,300 games).

70% of the games launched on Steam during the given period are made by hobbyists, therefore self-financed and created in their free time.

According to Gamalytics, taking away games completely free, average revenues rise to $700. For games priced above $5, average revenue is $4,000. For games priced above $10, they reach $4,000.

Despite market saturation, i successful games they are on the rise. By success we mean those who have grossed more than $10,000 in the first three months. In 2022 there were 2,067, in 2021 there were 1,850 and in 2020 1,649.

The most popular genres are games pornographic (NSFW) and visual novels (which often overlap), with more than 4,000 games launched in each category in recent years. Their average revenues are between $1,000 and $2,000.