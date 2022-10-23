As can be seen via SteamDB, today – October 23, 2022 – Steam has broken a new record: there are beyond 30 million concurrent active users on Valve’s platform.

Even more precisely, at the time of writing they are counted 30,032,005 active users simultaneously and the number is growing minute by minute. This is an incredible record for Steam which over the years is increasingly central to the PC gaming world, despite having had to deal with more and more rivals such as the Epic Games Store.

Steam it had approached 30 million concurrently active users in May 2022, but missed the target by a few tens of thousands of players. A previous peak, of about 24.5 million users, was recorded in March 2020 during the period of Covid and the first quarantines. In the following months the number had dropped significantly, but then the growth started again. According to the SteamDB charts, during the Christmas period the number of players increases so it is possible that in a couple of months the current figures will be surpassed.

The Steam logo

But what are these 30 million users playing right now? Also according to the SteamDB rankings, i most played games at the time of writing they are:

CS: GO – 1,038,537 contemporary players Equips 2 – 742,821 contemporary players PUBG: Battlegrounds – 421,998 contemporary players Apex Legends – 316,081 contemporary players Lost Ark – 197,370 contemporary players GTA 5 – 160,253 Contemporary Players Wallpaper Engine – 107,922 contemporary users Naraka Bladepoint – 107,659 contemporary players Rust – 101,526 contemporary players Team Fortress 2 – 92,140 contemporary players

Tell us, are you also playing on Steam right now?