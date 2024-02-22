The label 2K he launched his sales on Steam . So for about a week you will be able to purchase its games with exceptional discounts. Considering that 2K's catalog includes many very high-value titles, it is definitely worth taking a look at the offers.

The first discount that catches the eye is that of Civilization VI, of 90% on the standard price. So you can take this 4X classic home for €5.99 instead of €59.99. If desired, there is also the Anthology edition, which includes all the DLCs published, which costs only €24.93 instead of 209.85 (-88%).

Another deal not to be missed is Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box, essentially the entire Borderlands series, including DLC, which you can have for €40.95 instead of €560.54 (-93%).

Other high-impact offers include Marvel's Midnight Suns, sold at €14.99 instead of €59.99 (-75%), Mafia Trilogy, sold at €19.79 instead of €59.99 (-67%), The Quarry, essentially Until Dawn 2, sold at €14.99 instead of €59.99 (-75%), XCOM Ultimate Collection, sold at €18.52 instead of €199.39 (-91%), Bioshock: The collection , sold for €11.99 instead of €59.99 (-80%) and many others.

If you're interested, take a look at 2K Steam sale page