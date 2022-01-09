SteamDB has shared new information: the platform Steam reached 28.2 million concurrent users today, January 9, 2022. Precisely, around 3pm. This is a new all-time record for Valve.

The information was also shared by Daniel Ahmad, who specifies that users from China are also included in these data. Ahmad then also indicates the number of contemporary players on Steam during the previous months of January, from 2019 onwards:

January 2019 – 17.6 million

January 2020 – 18.3 million

January 2021 – 25.4 million

January 2022 – 28.2 million

As you can see and as indicated by Ahmad, the number of players has suffered one notable growth during 2020 due to the quarantines imposed by the Covid-19 emergency. The data, however, confirm that growth has continued also in 2021. The success of Steam is not a small thing, considering that the competition has increased over the years, especially with the arrival of the Epic Games Store and its free games.

Steam is still the favorite platform of fans, of course, and 2022 is ready to offer them more and more games; in this regard, here is the ranking of the most desired games: Elden Ring is first, while God of War beats Starfield.