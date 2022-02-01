Danish scientists have found that a subvariant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain, omicron, is even more contagious than the original version. A patient infected with BA.2 has a 39 percent chance of transmitting the virus to another family member at home within a week. For the original Omicron BA.1 strain, this risk was 29 percent.
