House arrest was ordered for the woman, who is pregnant

The stolen merchandise that was found by the local police

Genoa – A 30-year-old woman was caught stealing designer clothes in a shop in the center of Genoa. In his home, local police officers found other items stolen from the Serravalle outlet and in shopping centers in Savona and Genoa for a value of almost 10 thousand euros. The woman, who is pregnant, was arrested and the judge ordered him House arrest.

According to what has been reconstructed, the woman was in the company of two other friends when she was spotted in a shop while she slipped into a bag, which was later screened, almost two thousand euros of mostly Armani-branded garments: 10 T-shirts, two trousers and two sweatshirts, as well as 11 perfumes from various brands. When the saleswoman called the agents, the two friends managed to escape.

At home 89 designer products were found, for a value of 7,800 euros.