One attempt robbery in a Porsche dealership in Taranto he risked ending in tragedy. A 42-year-old former security guard attempted the theft of one of the Zuffenhausen supercars present in the Apulian city showroom: according to initial reconstructions, the man allegedly took the keys of a model away from a car dealership Porsche branded luxury car, but would be immediately reported to the police who went to the area to intercept the suspect. When the police and the robber found themselves facing each other, the guerrillas broke out.

In fact, to avoid being intercepted, the 42-year-old protagonist of the attempted theft started shooting at the police wheel, injuring two policemen: one of the two was hit more lightly in the hand, the other was reached. instead in the chest and arm but is not life threatening. According to the latest rumors told by the Republic, overall they would have exploded about ten shots against the windshield and the windows of the car in which the policemen were traveling, in a very busy stretch of viale Magna Grecia, with great transit and with public places. After the shooting, the person responsible for the robbery tried to escape on foot, but was stopped about a hundred meters from the place of the guerrillas: he is now also being accused of double attempted murder.