LONDON. A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage for stealing a road sign with a work by the British artist Banksy. This was announced by the Metropolitan Police cited by the BBC.

The street art work – a red stop sign with three military drones – was inaugurated yesterday on the corner of Commercial Way, in Peckham, in the UK. She had been taken by a man armed with shears within an hour, while some witnesses took photos.

A robbery in broad daylight, complete with shears, and under the gaze of passers-by and witnesses who immortalized the scene with their cell phones. The work – according to a gallery owner heard by the BBC – could also be valid 500 thousand poundsover 575 thousand euros.

«It's not just a sign, it's a work of art displayed there for the community. It's street art and it's made for the people,” he commented Jasmine Ali, local councilor, who said she was certain that the work will be recovered and put back in its place. In the meantime, a new sign has been put up in place of the old oneassured the police.