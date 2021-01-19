The Dubai Criminal Court has begun the trial of unemployed Asians who formed a gang and stole jewelry, which included precious stones and a large number of gold jewelry, watches and diamonds, from a villa owned by a woman and her family in Dubai.

The Dubai Public Prosecution also referred the same defendants in the case of robbery on another nearby villa, of which five precious hours were stolen in addition to jewelry, gem stones, 20 pieces of diamonds and other items. An iron safe and a bag containing gold artifacts were thrown into the sea after it was stolen, in order to hide the traces of the crime.

The investigations in the first case reported that one of the defendants went to the victim’s house and knocked on the door, and when he was sure that no one was present, he fenced off his wall and broke the lock of the back door, reaching the victim’s bedroom, and found the iron safe and opened it and stole its contents, while the other was waiting for him in front of the door Home.

The victim (a European) reported that she was outside the house, and her servant informed her of the occurrence of theft, and when she came, she discovered that one or more persons entered the villa through her back door and seized the contents of an iron safe in which she was keeping her jewelry and cash.

In the second case, an Asian maid reported that she was sleeping in her private room outside the villa, and she woke up to a sound, and was surprised by the police officers present in front of the neighboring villa, and she was frightened and entered the yard of the house where she works, and saw the effects of shoes and a break into the outside door.

Climbing into her sponsor’s bedroom, she saw a stumbling block inside her, as an unknown person managed to break the locker in the dressing room and steal its contents, so she immediately informed her employer.

For his part, a witness from Dubai Police said that a report was received from the Command and Control Center about the accident, so he went to the site with the work team and determined the criminal method in which it was committed.

By searching and investigating, it was found that there are similar reports committed in the same manner by the defendants, who were set up for an ambush and were caught red-handed and admitted that they committed the crimes referred to.

And by searching the residence of the first accused and his vehicle, a set of gold jewelry and tools used in committing crimes were seized.

He referred to the move with the first accused who was guided to the Palm Jumeirah area, specifically to the beachfront opposite the Atlantis Hotel, and two frogmen were used and two bags containing tools used in theft were recovered, and another gold jewelry was seized inside. An iron safe was also recovered, and the two defendants admitted to throwing it. At sea to hide the traces of crime.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

