A daring thief has stolen a iphone from a store Manzana using only his teeth. The woman, identified as ‘Qiu’, appears to initially be just looking on in CCTV footage taken at the store in Fujian, southeast China. After closely examining the macbooksapproaches to inspect the latest model of iPhone Plus which has a price that starts at $23,999 MXN in Mexico, and begins to manipulate him.

Only moments later, he does the unthinkable when he picks up the phone, holds it in his mouth, and begins chewing on the anti-theft cable, which is made of strong metal fibers. Qiu manages to successfully cut the cable and calmly places it in his bag before leaving the store without any confrontation.

The store workers reportedly only realized what had happened after she left and called the police. The store manager, surnamed Wang, told the South China Post that an alarm went off during the robbery.

The burglar was caught after officers reviewed the footage and was later arrested outside her home. Qiu told police that she had originally planned to buy a new device at the store. Manzana legitimately after losing his, but decided to steal one instead since he couldn’t afford it. She is now being held while she continues the police investigation.

His bizarre crime has drawn amusing responses after spreading on Chinese social media, where one commenter said: “He has strong teeth.” Another wrote: “Don’t you know there are security cameras everywhere?”

Via: Mirror

Editor’s note: I have no idea what to say about it, I am more in awe of this lady than people who open beer with their teeth.