NEW YORK. To mark the anniversary of Jagger’s (successful) spine surgery, Cat Torrejon-Nisbet didn’t give her pooch the traditional leather bone. Instead, the lady opted for a pink donut made with antelope heart, one of the specialties (offered at a price of $15) at Dogue, a well-known dog restaurant in San Francisco. “They won’t be able to love you more if you give them something new and inventive,” explains Mrs. Torrejon-Nisbet, a resident of Santa Barbara, California, where she lives with Jagger and Sierra, a Bernedoodle. “It’s a question of love, love for our four-legged friends,” the lady told the New York Times.

More and more people across the United States who, like Torrejon-Nisbet, are turning to restaurants with separate menus for their dogs, considered the animal evolution of children’s menus that have become a point of reference for many establishments. Here then is that for man’s best friend you can opt for a steak or Alaskan salmon accompanied with steamed rice. All washed down with a non-alcoholic “beer” made from pork broth or a bowl of Dög Pawrignon made from wild salmon oil. Some restaurants have gone a step further, catering exclusively to dogs, regardless of the owners’ eating habits. Here then it is possible to buy personalized canine birthday cakes or turn to the “food trucks” that serve chicken nuggets and hamburgers.

Kelly Lockett, 32, of Brooklyn, has taken Benji, her mini Schnauzer, to several New York City restaurants with dog-friendly menus, including Judy Z’s in Greenwich Village. “Excitement is at its peak for my Benji when we go to these places-she explains-she, by now he doesn’t want to stay at home anymore”.

In addition to being a way to satisfy the best friend of women and men, dog menus are a new business for American restaurateurs. The Wilson joint, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, estimates that it serves meals to most of the 30 to 40 dogs that enter each day. A dog dish of steak and vegetables costs $24. Despite inflation, 54 percent of dog owners said they are willing to spend more to provide their friends with a healthier, more complete diet that aligns more closely with their family’s health choices, explains the New York Times on the basis of some surveys.

The pandemic has also triggered an increase in pet adoptions, according to a 2021-2022 survey by the American Pet Products Association, which indicated that dogs are present in an estimated 65.1 million US households. In some cases, according to pet company Rover, dogs have become a substitute for children in many households. And so sales of pet products have increased by $46 billion since 2018, the association reports, to $143.6 billion this year.

“Pets are members of our family and we want them to eat like us,” said Ron Holloway, owner of Woofbowl, a dog food truck in Dumbo, Brooklyn. Holloway and his wife, Solo, a former biochemical and electrical engineer, started the mobile restaurant after experimenting with more nutritious meals for their Latto and Dino, two French bulldogs, he Holloway, a military veteran, and his Cambodian refugee wife, they adopted as part of her treatment for PTSD.