I’m at the butcher’s shop in a coastal town in Zeeland and ask the butcher if he has a ‘flat iron steak’ for the barbecue. He asks me what it is called in Dutch. That question surprises me and I must not answer. Searching his cell phone he says it’s a citron. That looks familiar to me. Unfortunately he doesn’t have it and I order a bavette. At the checkout, the butcher says in a pedantic way that “we just call that flat iron steak a house steak in Dutch”.

