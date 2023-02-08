Through the fund, the company seeks to pump investments in 9 advanced technical fields.

The fund aims to explore new technologies and business models in the technical and digital sectors, and forecast new areas in the telecom industry that would positively impact the company’s business.

STC Group Chief Executive Officer, Olayan Al-Wateed, said that the launch of the fund is in line with the group’s strategy to work at an accelerated pace to contribute to the diversification and growth of the digital economy in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Wateed added that the company seeks, through the fund, to enable distinguished entrepreneurs and emerging projects to grow and expand locally and regionally, as well as benefit from investment opportunities globally.

For his part, the group’s chief investment officer, Moataz Al-Anqari, said that the fund will allow entry into areas that are witnessing rapid growth locally and globally, allowing investment in products that are in line with the group’s strategy.