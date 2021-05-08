D.he person with a garden is becoming more and more comfortable. Cordless mowers are part of everyday life, in high society robotic lawnmowers do their laps automatically. However, those who are not afraid of physical exercise, want to do without a motor drive and achieve a fine mowing result, use the cylinder mower. It is traditionally considered the finest form of lawn care, the common blade of grass looks the least disheveled with a fresh hairstyle.

There are plenty of devices made for this purpose, but none of them has ever come across as solidly as the StaySharp Max model from Fiskars. The manufacturer, which offers high-quality tools for everything to do with home and garden, claims with undisguised self-confidence that this is the most advanced cylinder mower in the world.

First of all, it is probably the heaviest in the world, 23 kilograms need to be lifted and pushed. And to be assembled first. The mower comes pre-assembled in a box, the main thing is to attach the handle, and assembly takes just under ten minutes. The stable housing rests on four rollers. Two small ones at the front show the way right up to the edge, two large ones at the back ensure rolling comfort and drive the spindle. The weight can be felt at all times, although Fiskars has taken good design precautions. The sturdy handle runs all around and can therefore be grabbed in different positions, it is covered with rubber and is pleasant to the touch.



A grass catcher is available as an accessory.

When the mower is in motion, it does its dashing job with astonishing consistency. This also applies if the grass has grown taller or stubborn weeds get in the way, which usually affects cylinder mowers. The StaySharp Max benefits from having a large diameter spindle and thick, heavy blades that act like a flywheel. In addition, the knives are specially designed. Five hardened steel blades rotate on the spindle, a fixed blade acts as a counterpart. The system works like scissors, the blades do not touch each other and should therefore wear out more slowly.

This is important because a cylinder mower is only fun and good cutting results if the blades are sharp. Fiskars says that there is almost no blade wear. We mowed several times without noticeably decreasing effect, but we cannot conclusively judge whether the knives or the upper arms capitulate first after hundreds of operations. With a cutting width of 46 cm, the StaySharp can of course cover a lot of lawn at once. Those who have flat and not too large areas go about mowing with increasing enthusiasm. The mechanism does not work completely silently, but it is so quiet that it is a pleasure for you and your neighbors.

The grass is unusually ejected to the front. This way, the clippings do not fly on your feet, but on the terrace or in a swimming pool if necessary. A bit of logistics and timely braking are therefore advisable. A grass catcher is available as an accessory, which we did not install because we rely on the mulching effect of the decapitated stalks. It clearly promotes more beautiful green. The cutting height can be easily adjusted between 2.5 and 10 cm in eight steps using a lever pretensioned by a spring, the handle has different heights, including the parking position. The well thought-out cylinder mower costs a whopping 300 euros without obligation, and there are cheaper spring offers in stores.