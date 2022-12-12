The departure of the Argentine midfielder is confirmed Matías Kranevitter of Club de Fútbol Monterrey, it is only a matter of time before his return to River Plate becomes official. In this way, the situation of another element of the Gang will have to be clarified.
Due to the overcapacity of Untrained in Mexico, the Paraguayan midfielder Celso Ortiz offered to leave the institution, but the departure of kranevitter who asked to leave to return to their country.
In this way, the reference and captain of the albiazul midfield will continue in the Sultana del Norte and his own coach, Victor Manuel Vucetich, He mentioned that he was always considered to stay at the club.
“If the case of Kranevitter materializes, I think the situation is defined. Celso is a player that we had always considered as well, we are always with the elements, what are the differences? Sometimes the age process or the question of time they have, that is discussed a lot with the board and a solution is taken “”
– Victor Manuel Vucetich.
So, with the loss in this position, it is expected that the midfield will be reinforced with a Mexican reinforcement or a player from the basic forces.
“We still have 10 foreigners, so that is where it is a situation that we have to begin to know how to handle. If anything, we would suggest a Mexican, give us that option or seek to work with our basic forces.”
– Victor Manuel Vucetich.
In fact, the ‘king midas‘ He did not hesitate to mention that he would welcome the signing of Luis Chavezplayer who surprised in Qatar 2022 with the Tricolor.
“It is an element that everyone likes, that has the conditions to be in any Mexican soccer team. We are going to see at what moment that option exists or does not exist. It is not known, we do not know if they sell it, what cost, That is at a managerial level, to know what other players are looking for”, he mentioned.
