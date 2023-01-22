Ignacio Rivero He is without a doubt one of the current benchmarks for Deportivo Cruz Azul, he is part of the generation that was champion in the Clausura 2021, the Uruguayan player is a wild card in the team who can assume responsibilities in various positions on the pitch, for which has become a very important element in the squad.
The midfielder who has worked as a winger, on the right, on the left, as a midfielder, interior and any position in which he is required has worn the light blue shirt since 2018, however, his most recent contract is about to end next summer. Therefore, if he does not renew, he could leave as a free agent at the end of this contest.
Fortunately for the celestial fans, the La Noria team would have already begun negotiations to make the renewal of the Uruguayan footballer effective, since they are aware of the importance of the player for the institution, so the renewal could be known in the coming days.
According to information from the journalist Fox Sports, Armando Melgar, the celestial board would have already managed to reach an economic agreement with the 30-year-old footballer, so money would not be an impediment to making him stay; In this way, it would be a matter of days for the renewal to be made official.
On the other hand, there are clubs that are aware of the Uruguayan’s situation and would be interested in taking over his services, because if the renewal does not meet the midfielder’s expectations, he could be a free agent next semester and from now on you can start exploring options.
