🚂🇺🇾

Ignacio Rivero is close to renewing with Cruz Azul.

Retaining the Uruguayan is the firm intention of the directive and there does not seem to be any economic drawback on either side.

There are teams in the Mx League that are aware of their situation.@FOXSports

— Armando Melgar (@Armand_Mel91) January 18, 2023