It was the last big doubt that Real Madrid had, at least as far as renewals are concerned, and it has already been officially cleared up. The white team has informed through a statement that they have reached an agreement to extend the Croatian footballer’s contract, which ends on June 30, for one more season.
“Real Madrid CF and Luka Modrić have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which remains linked to the club until June 30, 2024.”
In this way, Modric joins Nacho, Ceballos and Toni Kroos, who also end their contract on June 30 and have extended their contract with the club. The midfielder had offers from Saudi Arabia, but he has decided to stay one more year with the white team. Let’s remember that the policy that Real Madrid has been following with players over 30 years of age is to renew them from year to year.
Luka Modrid signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2012 and 2023/24 will be the twelfth season in the ranks of the Spanish team, where he will also serve as second captain after the departure of Karim Benzema, precisely towards Arab football.
In the 11 seasons that he has been at the Santiago Bernabéu, Modric has won every possible title and a Ballon d’Or. In addition, he has been a very important piece for all the coaches and always shows that his quality remains intact with the passage of time. years. Without a doubt, Modric has won over Real Madrid and is already a club legend.
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
goals
|
assists
|
The league
|
33
|
4
|
3
|
Copa del Rey
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
Spain Supercup
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Champions League
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
European Super Cup
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Club World Cup
|
2
|
0
|
0
