Leo Suárez arrived at Club América in January 2020. The winger joined the Azulcrema team from Villarreal in the Spanish first division. However, the footballer born in José León had many problems to settle with the Eagles and show the best version of him. Throughout two years with the Coapa institution, Suárez did not live up to expectations and left Santos Laguna on loan.
During his time with Club América, the Argentine winger played 48 games, scored six goals and god six assists. In just one year with the Guerreros, Suárez practically surpassed these numbers since he played 33 games, scored eight goals and provided five assists. The Laguna team was very interested in buying his record, but the economic expectations of the Eagles were well above their budget.
In this way, Leo Suárez reported to the preseason of América for the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. Will he remain in the cream-blue team or will they find a way out for another squad? It seems that the player will receive a second chance after filling Fernando Ortiz’s eye and will dispute the title with Jürgen Damm and Alejandro Zendejas.
Precisely Damm, one of the players who will compete for the position as a right winger, spoke about Suárez’s return to the institution and cleared up doubts about whether or not the Argentine will remain at the club.
“It is always important that more players come to the group. Leo Suárez arrives from my band, he is a great player, with many conditions and that helps both Zendejas and I and those of us who are there demand even more of ourselves”
– Jurgen Damm in interview
The Mexican/German winger indicated that it is important that there is internal competition in América and that the arrival of this type of player creates “more competition and more strength in the team.”
