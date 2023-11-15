RECORD was able to confirm that Jonathan dos Santos will continue to be an América player for the summer of 2024 with the possibility that his stay at the Nido azulcrema could be extended even further until 2025 according to his results at this time.

🔗 https://t.co/SVzTFsa4Hs | @v_ddiaz pic.twitter.com/WZEOPdIjY9

— RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) November 14, 2023