For many, Jonathan dos Santos has been the most surprising player for América this season. The Mexican, formerly of LA Galaxy and who arrived as a free agent in Coapa, was a shadow within the ranks of the team with Fernando Ortíz last semester, in fact, everything was on the table for the containment to leave the club on the market summer and could even have completed his retirement from football. However, a miracle has prevented it, a miracle named André Jardine.
Unlike what happened with Pedro Aquino, the minute he arrived in Coapa, André Jardine immediately stopped the departure of the youngest of the Dos Santos, making it clear that he was a player to his liking. In addition, he gave the Mexican the star position in the starting eleven over the always reliable Richard Sánchez and, as if that were not enough, Jonathan has worn the captain’s badge on several occasions. The reality is that the midfielder has had a sensational tournament and that is why his continuity has been signed.
Record confirms that in the last few hours, the América board and Jonathan signed the contract extension for one more year with the Eagles, thus avoiding his departure as a free agent from the team. The reality is that the club wanted to sign this extension for a long time, this by order of Emilio Azcárraga, but it was Fernando Ortíz who opposed the continuity of Dos Santos. Now with Jardine, everything has changed in favor of the player.
