Drivers told «Emirates Today» that they faced, at least once, the problem of lack of concentration and the need to nap while driving during the fasting period, which exposed them to the risk of traffic accidents due to the long nights and the lack of hours of sleep, while police authorities and traffic experts warned drivers against staying up late. And the dangers of driving while feeling tired, exhausted, or drowsy while driving the vehicle, as this causes serious traffic accidents.

Police reports stated that drivers caused, in the past years during the month of Ramadan, various traffic accidents, due to naps, lack of sleep hours, and lack of concentration and attention, which led to multiple cases of deaths and various injuries, between minor, medium, or severe, at the state level.

And the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in Abu Dhabi Police recently monitored five reasons behind the traffic accidents that occurred during the month of Ramadan, which are the sudden deviation and preoccupation with other than the road, lack of concentration of drivers and use of the phone, and not leaving a sufficient safety distance, and other behaviors that were monitored during the holy month of Ramadan and often lead to Vehicle drift and accidents.

Drivers said that the lack of hours of sleeping and staying up late, and the change in eating habits during the holy month, constitute a challenge for them while driving the vehicle during the fasting period, as the level of concentration and attention to the dangers of the road decreases, pointing out that they have observed reckless behaviors committed by some because of this, including the sudden deviation of the vehicle and the wrong lane change. .

Shaheen Ahmed mentioned that some drivers feel nauseous and sleepy while driving due to the long nights and the change in sleeping habits, pointing out that this matter may pose a great danger to the lives of others, as the vehicle can deviate dangerously, causing traffic accidents.

Mahmoud Yassin agreed with him, saying that it is important to reduce driving hours during the day in Ramadan, especially in the event that a person feels exhausted and lack of focus, pointing out that the most prominent problems he faces in driving during the month of Ramadan is the lack of adherence by some to traffic laws and excessive speed in order to catch up. By breakfast time.

The traffic expert, CEO of the Saaed Association for the Reduction of Traffic Accidents, Jamal Al-Amiri, warned drivers of a lack of focus and attention while driving, due to the long nights in the month of Ramadan, as this causes some drivers to commit serious accidents, indicating that there are employees who stay up late hours, This makes them lose focus and attention, and makes them vulnerable to falling asleep while driving, which causes traffic accidents.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police launched, since the beginning of the holy month, awareness campaigns about the negative phenomena that are monitored on the roads during the month of Ramadan, including the random parking of vehicles during Tarawih prayers.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of raising traffic awareness to comply with the traffic law and traffic regulations and rules, and reducing the causes that lead to traffic accidents and the resulting deaths and serious injuries, and instilling the value of respecting traffic rules and avoiding wrong behaviors while driving.

The Directorate explained that preoccupation with other than the road leads to a sudden deviation of the vehicle due to the use of the phone to surf the Internet and social networking sites, make a call, or take pictures that may lead to serious consequences and traffic accidents as a result of not paying attention to the road while driving.

And it warned against violating the crossing of the red light, which is classified among the dangerous violations, attributing the violation of crossing the signal to three reasons: increasing the speed at intersections to realize the green signal, lack of attention, and distraction from the road.

And she called on drivers to enhance positivity during the holy month of Ramadan and not to cause obstruction of traffic and traffic by random parking of vehicles on the roads and not to close the exits and entrances of parking lots, and to impede the movement of vehicles by standing behind them in front of mosques during Tarawih prayers.

Caution

The traffic expert, CEO of the Saaed Association for the Reduction of Traffic Accidents, Jamal Al-Amiri, warned of the need for drivers to take caution while driving a vehicle during fasting, especially those who suffer from chronic diseases that may affect their vehicle driving, such as diabetes or pressure, as it is important when feeling Tired or not concentrating, line up on the right side of the road, and call for an ambulance through the central operating room.

tangent

Abu Dhabi Police monitored recent accidents due to sudden deviation, calling on drivers to avoid sudden deviation, avoid overtaking other vehicles wrongly, ensure that the road is clear in the event of overtaking or moving to the other lane, and not move between lanes in a reckless manner that puts the driver at risk and make sure to use the lane Correct if you move to another path.