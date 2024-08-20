Raise your hand if you would quit Twitter right now, X, and never return. I raised my finger too. I dream of closing my account and saving myself, once and for all, from the pitiful spectacle of seeing how what was once an impressive tool for political and journalistic communication is degraded day by day. I would be much happier without having to cross paths every day with that gang of thugs and extremists, those friends of the boss Elon Musk, whose racist, misleading or rude posts systematically receive more affection and diffusion from the algorithm. I long to be rich in digital disconnection, the new contemporary luxury, so as not to have to deal with the tweets that the boss vomits out. urbi et orbi and with which he offers the world a master lesson in how to be a multimillionaire and a jerk in equal parts. “Fuck your own face!” (“Fuck your face”) he asked European Commissioner Thierry Breton a few days ago when the latter reminded him that he must comply with EU legislation on content moderation, hours before Musk was involved in a live conversation with candidate Donald Trump, whom he enthusiastically supports.

Musk has turned Twitter (X) into a political platform perfectly suited to the needs of the far right, with whose world leaders (Javier Milei, Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro) he shows complicity. What he calls the “absolutism” of freedom of expression actually implies the disappearance of all barriers to disinformation and hatred, the two great tools of ultra-right communication, being able to circulate without limits in his domains. The mutation of X poses a powerful challenge to democracies and their institutions, the dangerous consequences of which we are beginning to glimpse.

It is now possible to taste a taste of this drunkenness of freedom in the run-up to the US election campaign with Musk focused on harassing Kamala Harris, Trump’s Democratic rival. The flow of publications that have touched on all the bases of disinformation in an attempt to damage Harris’ image since the end of July is impressive. In yet another reissue of the transphobic hoax launched at the time against Brigitte Macron, Michelle ObamaBritta Ernst, wife of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, or Begoña Gómez, numerous publications – such as that of @qthestormm— They claim that the Democratic candidate is a man named Kamal Aroush, a claim they support with manipulated photos, some with the help of artificial intelligence. “A whore for the World Cup players”posts @smo_vz, who attributes her successful career as a prosecutor and candidate to her sexual relationships with powerful men, an argument that was shared during an interview by Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Another batch of posts implicates Harris in a fetal trafficking ring, and other tweets accuse her of recruiting her younger sister to work in a child prostitution network, as stated by @americanHubener, a profile with the purchased verification symbol and more than 73,000 followers.

The extra shovelfuls of disinformation that X users will be buried under for the next three months before the US elections are a new stimulant to get out of here. However, it has never been so necessary to stay, as an act of democratic rebellion. Journalists need to observe and report; citizens need to understand the extent of the danger that unbridled networks pose to their lives; and institutions must act to protect coexistence in our societies. It is also worth remembering that the actors of disinformation always play with a card up their sleeve: the possibility that their opponents will end up throwing in the towel and clearing the field. It would not be wise to give them that pleasure.