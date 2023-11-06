Home page World

Reducing calories over a period of two years is said to rejuvenate human muscles. US researchers have now discovered this.

Frankfurt am Main ‒ Losing weight without physical activity, is that possible? After all, exercise is supposed to make you slim – even without additional diet. But not all doctors believe in thisalthough they know that sport is good for their health and protects against illnesses such as diabetes or heart disease.

If you still prefer not to exercise and want to lose a few kilos, you should listen up now. A new study shows that reducing calorie intake doesn’t just affect… Lose weight helps, but also has a significant influence on human muscles and allows us to rejuvenate our muscles. The US study by the National Institute of Health was first published in the specialist magazine Aging Cell.

A low-calorie diet rejuvenates the muscles – 90 test subjects examined for two years

The scientists followed a total of 90 participants (31 men and 59 women) over a period of two years and reduced their total daily calorie intake by a quarter or twelve percent – with an otherwise normal diet. The subjects in the study had an average age of 38.4 years. As part of the study, the researchers wanted to investigate whether moderate calorie restriction brings the same health benefits that have previously been proven in animal experiments. For example, taurine can slow down the aging process in mice, as another US study shows. But this effect also exists in humans?

Results of the US study conducted on humans:

The test subjects lost around a tenth of their body weight within the first twelve months. On average it was said to have weighed 20 pounds.

There was no weight loss in the second year.

In addition to the loss of fatty tissue, muscle mass also decreased slightly – although muscle strength did not change. The researchers see this as proof that calorie reduction improved the test subjects’ muscle health.

The results showed that chronic inflammation was reduced and risk factors for cardiovascular disease and blood pressure were also reduced.

For the current study, the scientists used thigh muscle biopsies from their subjects, which were taken when they took part in the study and during follow-up examinations after one and two years. From the samples, the researchers identified changes in the physiological and molecular processes of the participants. They showed changes in gene expression and gained genetic information for their study. Among other things, they recognized that calorie reduction contributed to an upregulation of cell renewal processes and may benefit muscle health in humans.

Stay young with the right diet – reducing calories helps prevent inflammation

“A reduction in calorie intake of twelve percent is very modest,” explained Luigi Ferruci, one of the 18 authors of the study, who is also the scientific director of the National Institute on Aging (NIA). “Such a small reduction in calorie intake is feasible and can make a big difference to your health,” said the institute’s director. Because inflammation and aging are closely linked, calorie restriction is an effective approach to preventing the pro-inflammatory condition that many older people experience.

Losing weight without exercise is definitely possible through reduced-calorie eating habits and, according to the US research team, even helps to rejuvenate your body. If you need a few helpful tips to overcome your inner weaker self, mental tricks can help.

Mental tricks to help you lose weight:

Simple trick: Reach for small plates. Because only small portions fit on small plates.

Reach for small plates. Because only small portions fit on small plates. The right music helps you lose weight. Slow music helps you to chew longer and well and not to devour your food. This way you will notice sooner when you are full.

Slow music helps you to chew longer and well and not to devour your food. This way you will notice sooner when you are full. Don’t be distracted while eating: According to a study by the University of Birmingham, researchers came to the conclusion that distraction while eating not only increases calorie intake immediately, but also in subsequent meals. The reason they give is that the amounts consumed appear smaller in memory.

According to a study by the University of Birmingham, researchers came to the conclusion that distraction while eating not only increases calorie intake immediately, but also in subsequent meals. The reason they give is that the amounts consumed appear smaller in memory. To make the right decision: Take the stairs instead of the elevator, avoid the greasy dressing on your salad, enjoy the currywurst without fried fries, and completely or largely avoid ketchup, mustard or mayonnaise.

Of course there is one too Variety of diets. Like something like the Paleo diet. Or the Nordic version as the so-called Viking diet. The Japanese method is even considered the secret to rapid weight loss. Intermittent fasting is also popular for losing weight. (sthe)