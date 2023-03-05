Stay with me: the previews (plot and cast) of the third episode

Tonight, Sunday 5 March 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the third episode of Stay with me is broadcast, the new Rai fiction directed by Monica Vullo and born from an idea by Maurizio De Giovanni, a well-known writer who adapted some of his books for TV, such as the saga of I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone, Mina Settembre and Il Commissario Ricciardi. Protagonists Francesco Arca, Laura Adriani and the very young Mario Di Leva. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A mother is in despair. She thinks that she no longer has any sense in living and for this she threatens to throw herself off the roof of the Juvenile Court. Linda intervenes promptly, talks to her and manages to make her give up. Meanwhile, Alessandro and Paola manage this case and this leads them to feel close again. After a night together, however, the newfound serenity fades back into thin air. Paola still doesn’t feel like giving her husband another chance and starting over as if the tragedy of the loss of her son had never happened.

And again in tonight’s episode of Stay with me, a new twist awaits Alessandro Scudieri. While investigating a car transporter loaded with vehicles that was stolen at the docks, he makes a discovery that could be critical. Scouring the images of the security cameras, in fact, he notices a woman who looks identical to the one who was in the restaurant on the day of the shooting. Thus, the conviction that the Band of the Thermal Lance is involved grows more and more. Alessandro wastes no time and investigates even more meticulously. A collaboration also begins between UDIN and Alessandro’s old team, now led by his childhood friend Marco Palma. Unfortunately, the gang manages to escape.

Stay with me: the cast

We have seen the plot of the third episode of Stay with me, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? As mentioned, the protagonist of the fiction is Francesco Arca. Alongside him, many other actors such as Laura Adriani and the very young Mario Di Leva whom we met in Sanremo 2023. But let’s see the complete list of actors together:

Francis Ark

Laura Adriani

Antonio Milo

Maria Pia Calzone

Arthur Muselli

Raffaella Rea

Liliana Button

Mario DiLeva

Clare Celotto

Amedeo Gulla

Angela Ciaburri

Claudia Tranchese

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Stay with me on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.