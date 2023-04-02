Stay with me: the previews (plot and cast) of the seventh episode, 2 April

Tonight, 2 April 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the seventh and penultimate episode of Stay with me is broadcast, the new Rai fiction directed by Monica Vullo and born from an idea by Maurizio De Giovanni, a well-known writer who some of his books have been adapted for TV, such as the saga of I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone, Mina Settembre and Il Commissario Ricciardi. Protagonists Francesco Arca, Laura Adriani and the very young Mario Di Leva. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

At the port, the off-road vehicle used by the gang to run over Ausiello is found, inside which the forensics find the nozzle of a scuba tank. Alessandro is convinced that the next shot will have to do with water, but no one is willing to help him identify a possible target. Meanwhile, Cristiana, who has taken drugs again, makes her son lose track of her. While Alessandro makes her promise not to go near the child until she is completely detoxified, Diego goes to look for his mother but runs into Tarek and, determined to find out why he has already been released from prison, Diego confronts him with a gun. He just wants to scare him, but inadvertently fires a shot. The eighth and final episode will air tomorrow, Monday 3 April.

Stay with me: the cast

We have seen the plot of the seventh episode of Stay with me, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? As mentioned, the protagonist of the fiction is Francesco Arca. Alongside him, many other actors such as Laura Adriani and the very young Mario Di Leva whom we met in Sanremo 2023. But let’s see the complete list of actors together:

Francis Ark

Laura Adriani

Antonio Milo

Maria Pia Calzone

Arthur Muselli

Raffaella Rea

Liliana Button

Mario DiLeva

Clare Celotto

Amedeo Gulla

Angela Ciaburri

Claudia Tranchese

Streaming and live TV

